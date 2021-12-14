Lumberton firefighter placed on leave following assault charge

Dec. 14—LUMBERTON — A city firefighter has been placed on leave after being charged with assault on a female, according to Lumberton's attorney.

Lumberton Master Firefighter William Taylor Deese was arrested Saturday and charged with simple assault — assault on a female, according to an official with the Robeson County Detention Center. Deese was released from the Detention Center on Sunday.

"Mr. Deese was placed on unpaid, non-disciplinary administrative leave effective December 12th. We cannot provide an end date at this time," said Lumberton City Attorney Holt Moore III in a statement.

Deese was hired on May 8, 2013, according to Lumberton's Human Resources Department.

He will appear in Robeson County court for the charge on Jan. 10, according to officials from the Robeson County Courthouse and Detention Center.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office served the misdemeanor warrant for arrest and restraining order, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. No other information was available.

The Robesonian is working to confirm what led to the charge.

