Lumberton man arrested in connection with thefts from Smithfield Foods employee lockers

May 27—ELIZABETHTOWN — A 24-year-old Lumberton man was arrested Tuesday for breaking into employee lockers at Smithfield Foods.

After Jones' locker was searched, "numerous items stolen from other employees" were found inside, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.

Jones was charged with three counts of breaking and entering, three counts of larceny after the fact of breaking and entering, three counts of possession of stolen goods, and one count of carrying a concealed weapon, according to the Sheriff's Office. Jones was placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.