Lumberton man charged with animal cruelty

Jul. 11—LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man faces charges of animal cruelty after severely injuring a dog on Friday.

Bulmaro Santos-Sanchez, 36, of 154 Porter Drive, Lumberton was arrested and charged with the felony offense of animal cruelty and was placed under a $500,000 secured bond and also under a $60,000 secured bond on unrelated outstanding warrants, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. He is now being housed in the Robeson County Detention Center and will have a first appearance hearing scheduled for Monday morning.

The Robeson County Criminal Investigation Division Detectives responded Friday to the home of Brianna Jiminez-Perez of 180 Porter Drive outside of Lumberton, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The residents reported to detectives an attack by a nearby neighbor on their female German Shepard that was nursing puppies. The attack occurred on Friday while the owners were out of town. Upon arrival home, the injuries were immediately noticed by the owner and reported. The owners also had video surveillance camera footage of the attack.

The attack was in apparent retaliation for the dog supposedly attacking some chickens at the home of Bulmaro Santos-Sanchez of 154 Porter Drive, Lumberton.

"It is difficult to imagine how anyone could drag an animal like this and then cut its throat, leaving it to die without any feeling of guilt. There is no doubt that this dog was in much pain and suffering because of this callous act of violence" said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

The German Shepard was taken to the Robeson County Animal Shelter with arrangements made through Saving Grace Dog Rescue in Lumberton to have it receive medical treatment at Saving Grace Animals for Adoption In Wake Forest. The dog is expected to recover.