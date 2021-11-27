Lumberton man charged with murder in connection with triple homicide

Nov. 27—LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man has been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of three men on Friday.

Dekota Ray Locklear, 23, of Lumberton, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a weapon in a vehicle to incite fear and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. Locklear was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Dekota Locklear is accused in the fatal shootings of 20-year-old Da'Vern Inman of Orrum; 24-year-old Ryan Locklear of Pembroke; and 20-year-old Treyvon Mitchell of Lumberton.

Deputies responded to a report of multiple people shot about 7:01 p.m. Friday at the 100 block of Randy Street in Lumberton, according to the Sheriff's Office. Ryan Locklear and Mitchell were found dead at the scene.

"While at the scene, detectives were informed that a third victim was possibly shot in the arm and investigators immediately started contacting local medical centers. During the investigation, Robeson County E911 received a call in reference to a body being found at a different location from the original crime scene," according to the Sheriff's Office.

The third person was identified as Inman. He was found at a separate location in the nearby area, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

"Due to the actions of an armed convicted felon, we now have three grieving families who have lost a loved one," Wilkins said.

"When repeat offenders are allowed to walk our streets due to easily made low bonds and are not being held accountable for their actions, this is what happens. We simply can't allow the criminal element to continue to wreak havoc, go about armed and just shoot people. To reduce crime in this county, persons such as this who continue to be a threat to public safety even while out on bond for other violent offenses, must have their bonds revoked, thereby removing the threat from our citizens," the sheriff said.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division is investigating the case. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.