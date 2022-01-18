Lumberton man charged in Saturday stabbing in St. Pauls

Jan. 18—ST. PAULS — One man is recovering and another has been charged in connection to a Saturday stabbing in St. Pauls.

Tony Lee Milton, 31, of Lumberton was arrested Saturday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, according to the St. Pauls Police Department. Milton was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

The stabbing incident is believed to be the result of an argument, said St. Pauls Chief of Police Mike Owens.

St. Pauls police responded about 7:46 p.m. Saturday to a report of a person stabbed on South Fifth Street, according to the police department. Lumberton resident Bryan Faulk was found with "several stab wounds."

Faulk was considered to be "in critical condition and was transported by life flight to an undisclosed hospital," according to the police department.

He has since been listed in stable condition and is expected to recover, according to Owens.