Lumberton man charged with second-degree murder

Oct. 20—LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in connection to the death of his stepfather, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators arrested and charged 47-year-old Patrick K. McMillan on Wednesday, according to information provided by the Sheriff's Office.

The charges are in relation to the death of David Strickland, 53, of Lumberton, who the department has identified as McMillan's stepfather.

Deputies responded at a home in Lumberton about 3:42 p.m. on Oct. 11 in reference to an individual shot, according to information provided by the Sheriff's Office. Upon the arrival of the deputies, Strickland was found deceased in the yard.

McMillan was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $250,000 secured bond.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division investigated the case. The Robeson County District Attorney's Office assisted with the investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.