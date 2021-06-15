Lumberton man faces charges in relation to home invasions

Jun. 15—LUMBERTON — A 23-year-old Lumberton man has been jailed under a more than $1.7 million bond in connection with a string of three robberies that occurred in May, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Ernest Lee Lewis Jr., of 1185 North Roberts Ave., Apartment S-2, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, first-degree kidnapping, larceny of motor vehicle, seven counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree burglary, five counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of injury to real property, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1,725,000 bond, according to the LPD.

Detectives arrested Lewis about 10:30 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of Walmart Supercenter, located at 5070 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, according to LPD. He had multiple outstanding warrants related to home invasions that took place in the city between May 7 and May 22.

The first home invasion took place on May 7 at 177 C Ave., the second on May 16 at 114 Carolina Avenue and the third at 908 N. Willow St. on May 22.

The investigation continuesand more arrests and charges are expected "as links between other crimes are developed," according to LPD. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Blake Harrell by calling 910-671-3845.