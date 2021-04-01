Lumberton man faces first-degree murder charge in relation to deadly I-95 shooting

The Robesonian, Lumberton, N.C.
·2 min read

Apr. 1—LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man was arrested early this morning in relation to the deadly shooting March 25 on Interstate 95, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Dejywan R. Floyd, 29, was arrested about 12:38 a.m. in Parkview Apartments in Lumberton, according to the Sheriff's Office. He has been charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property in relation to the death of Julie Eberly, 47, of Manheim, Pennsylvania.

Floyd was processed and placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without bond. His first court appearance was scheduled for today.

On March 25 at about 11:40 am, law enforcement personnel and other first responders were dispatched to a subject shot near exit 22 on I-95, north of Lumberton. Lumberton Police Department, Robeson County Sheriff's Office, North Carolina State Highway Patrol and Robeson County EMS arrived to find Julie Eberly suffering from a gunshot wound. She had been shot through the passenger door of the vehicle in which she and her husband, Ryan Eberly, were traveling on I-95 South. Ryan Eberly was not injured.

Immediate medical assistance was rendered, and Julie Eberly was taken to UNC Health Southeastern's medical center, where she died.

The investigation revealed a road rage encounter unknowingly developed after the Eberlys' GMC Yukon came close to the suspect's Chevrolet Malibu during a merge into a lane, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"The suspect then pulled to the victim's passenger side, rolled down his window and fired multiple shots into the passenger door. Witnesses stated that the suspect then drove off and exited at exit 22. The victim's vehicle then pulled over on I-95 and waited for medical assistance," a Sheriff's Office release reads in part.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins credits Floyd's arrest to law enforcement agencies and members of the community working together.

"The surveillance footage provided to investigators by dozens of cooperating businesses and residents were critical elements in the tracking of Floyd's path in Cumberland County prior to the shooting and throughout Lumberton and beyond after the shooting," Wilkins said. "Regardless of the circumstances, no one deserved to be murdered while traveling our nation's highways. I am proud of the investigative work put forth by the law enforcement agencies that came together as one to bring this case to a successful conclusion."

The investigation continues, according to the Sheriff's Office. Lumberton Police Department, Fairmont Police Department, Robeson County 911 Communications Center, Robeson County District Attorney's Office, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles, U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with more information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or email [email protected]

