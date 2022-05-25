Lumberton man pleads guilty to first-degree murder in 2017 fatal shooting

May 25—LUMBERTON — A man charged in the 2017 shooting death of a Lumberton man pleaded guilty Monday to the charge of first-degree murder.

Jonathan Brent Skipworth, of Greenview Drive in Lumberton, pleaded guilty to the charge Monday and faces a sentence of life without the possibility of parole, according to Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott.

Superior Court Judge Greg Bell presided in court during the sentencing.

Skipworth and his son Nathaniel Logan Locklear, of Treasure Drive in Maxton, were both charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 43-year-old Ronnie Lee Sampson who was found dead on the roof of a home in 2017.

Locklear's case was "dismissed as a result of the plea," said Gary Price, a Robeson County assistant district attorney who prosecuted the case in court on Monday.

Sheriff's deputies responded at 7:34 p.m. on June 23, 2017 to a report of a person shot at 385 Odum Road near Lumberton. Sampson was found dead at the location.

Jonathan Skipworth and his son were working for Sampson in 2017 completing some roofing work, Price said, referring to information he presented in court. There was a dispute about being paid for work.

Skipworth then went home and returned to the Odum Road house with a .22 rifle before shooting Sampson while he was on the roof, Price told The Robesonian.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at jhorne@robesonian.com.