Lumberton man pleads guilty to ID theft

Aug. 11—WILMINGTON — A Lumberton man pleaded guilty Tuesday to the possession of another's identification document with the intent to defraud the United States, according to the acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

According to court documents, Chad Hunt, 43, was working on a drywall contract for the United States government in Fayetteville, according to G. Norman Acker III. Hunt unlawfully possessed and provided the valid driver's license of another individual, who was cleared to work on the site, to one of his workers who had not received clearance to be on the job. Using the false identification, the worker accessed the work site in contravention to the security protocols in place on numerous occasions between June 4 and July 3, 2020.

Hunt pleaded guilty to the possession of the identification document and faces a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison. Sentencing is set to occur in December.

United States Magistrate Judge Robert B. Jones accepted the plea. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.