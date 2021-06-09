Lumberton man sentenced to 15 years for firearms offense

Jun. 9—NEW BERN — A Lumberton man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for possessing a firearm while being a prohibited person.

Ledger Lynn Hammonds Jr. was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan. On Jan. 20, Hammonds pled guilty to a Criminal Information, which charged possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Hammonds, 44, was the subject of multiple investigations from 2013 through 2017, including several incidents where buffalo belonging to a relative were found deceased after being shot. On June 28, 2017, investigators executed a search warrant at Hammonds' residence and recovered two firearms from the bedroom that Hammonds identified as his. Because of an extensive criminal history that includes qualifying predicate convictions Hammonds was determined to be an armed career criminal and thereby subject to an enhanced sentence under the provisions of 18 U.S.C. § 924(e).

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Robeson County Sheriff's Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Stephany prosecuted the case.

G. Norman Acker III, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the sentencing announcement.