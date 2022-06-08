Lumberton man sentenced to more than six years in prison for illegal firearm possession

Jun. 8—RALEIGH — A Lumberton man was sentenced Tuesday to six years and six months in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Edward Shaquille Alford, 29, was named in an indictment filed on July 28, 2021, charging him with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to court documents and information presented at the sentencing hearing. On March 9, Alford entered a plea of guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Following his release, he will face three years of supervised release, according to an announcement made Tuesday by Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

On February 27, 2021, investigators with the Lumberton Police Department and the Robeson County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Lumberton. Investigators located a loaded Glock 21 .45 caliber firearm with an extended magazine in the room where Alford was staying.

Alford made bond on state charges but was arrested again on a firearm charge on May 8, 2021, when Lumberton Police Department investigators attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Alford. Alford fled from the traffic stop and was apprehended nearby. A Springfield AR-15 was recovered from the driver's side door.

Alford previously sustained multiple state felony convictions for robbery with a dangerous weapon, as well as a prior conviction for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

The Lumberton Police Department, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the cases and Assistant U.S. Attorney Caroline Webb prosecuted the case.