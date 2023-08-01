Lumberton man wanted for murder of local rapper

Jul. 31—LUMBERTON — A 26-year-old Lumberton man is wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office for a June murder.

Chamberlian Lee Oxendine is wanted for alleged first-degree murder, authorities said, in relation to the death of Tazarie Butler, 20, on June 27.

The Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page that Oxendine "is considered armed and dangerous."

Butler was a former athlete at Lumberton High School who was pursuing a rap career.

On June 27 at approximately 9:08 p.m., Robeson County Sheriff's deputies are said to have responded to the 100 block of Beam Road in Lumberton in reference to Butler being shot.

Upon their arrival, the Sheriff's Office said, Butler was found deceased.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division is continuing to investigate the case.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and U.S. Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Oxendine or the homicide case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.