Lumberton Police arrest, charge Lumberton man with impersonating a law officer during robbery

Dec. 12—Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Police Department have arrested a suspect who was fleeing from his vehicle following a robbery where he allegedly was impersonating a law enforcement officer.

The suspect had been reported impersonating a law enforcement officer at other retail outlets in Lumberton.

Bryant Hawthorne, 49, 0f Lumberton, was charged with two counts each of robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor larceny, and one count apiece of impersonating a law enforcement officer, felony larceny, injury to personal property, resisting public officer, and felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

Hawthorne is currently incarcerated in the Robeson County Detention Center.

On November 20, the Lumberton Police Department responded to a call at Brandon's Quick Check, at 1925 E. 5th Street, about a person impersonating themselves as a law enforcement officer.

On arrival of the officers, the suspect had already left in a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee.

Police officers found the vehicle on Roberts Avenue. Officers attempted to stop the car but the suspect refused to obey them and crashed into a parked vehicle on Carver Street.

The suspect then ran from the vehicle but was caught after a short foot pursuit.

In related incidents, Lumberton Police pointed out in a news release:

—On September 13, Lumberton Police responded to Smoke City, at 3215 Fayetteville Road, about a larceny. When officers arrived, the store owner stated a male subject had come into the store with a gun and a badge, and stated he was an Alcohol Law Enforcement agent and came to do an inspection.

While inside the store, the suspect took money and left in a dark-colored Jeep.

—On October 17, police responded to a call at Walgreens, at 3003 Fayetteville Road. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a manager who stated a male suspect came into the store, grabbed the cash register and fled the business in a dark-colored Jeep.

—On October 22, the Lumberton Police responded to Smoke City again, at 3215 Fayetteville Road. Upon arrival, officers spoke to an employee who stated a person came into the store, pulled out a firearm and demanded money.

The money was given to the suspect, and he fled the area in a dark-colored Jeep.

Witnesses recognized the suspect as the person who came into the store in September and had impersonated himself as law enforcement.

On November 6, the Lumberton Police responded to a call at the Lion's Den, at 3525 Lackey Street. Upon arrival, officers spoke with an employee who stated a person came into the store, picked up an item and went to the register as if he was going to purchase the item. Instead, he pulled out a handgun and demanded money.

After the robbery, the suspect was seen leaving the store in a dark-colored Jeep.