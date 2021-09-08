Lumberton police arrest two men after shooting at Stocks store

Sep. 8—LUMBERTON — Two Lumberton men have been charged in connection with a shooting at Stocks Food Store on Aug. 31.

Ajireh McMillan, 24, of West Carthage Road, and 30-year-old Kendrick Rashad Powell have been charged for their alleged involvement in a shooting at the convenience store located at 1010 E. Second St. in Lumberton, according to the Lumberton Police Department. No injuries were reported in the shooting.

McMillan was charged Friday with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of firearm by convicted felon, injury to personal property and discharging a firearm inside city limits, according to the LPD. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a under a $74,000 secured bond.

He was released after satisfying the conditions of his bond, according to a Detention Center official.

Powell was charged Friday with discharging weapon into occupied moving vehicle, possession of firearm by convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm inside city limits. He was jailed under a $65,000 secured bond, but also has been released.

Lumberton police officers responded Aug. 31 to a report of shots fired at the convenience store, according to the LPD. Officers found three vehicles damaged by gunfire.

"After reviewing surveillance video officers were able to determine that two individuals were involved in a verbal altercation inside the store which escalated to both individuals brandishing firearms and shooting at each other in the parking lot of the store," an LPD release reads in part.

Both men fled the scene before officers arrived.