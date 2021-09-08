Lumberton police charge man after his brother is shot

Sep. 8—LUMBERTON — A 22-year-old Fairmont man was charged recently with shooting his brother at a local convenience store, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Jeffrey Ransom, of N.C. 41, was charged Aug. 31 with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond, according to the LPD. He has since been released.

Ransom allegedly shot his 27-year-old brother, Tommy Ransom, of McLettan Road in Lumberton, in the leg after an altercation Aug. 31 at the Gazz Up Convenience Store, according to police. He drove Tommy to UNC Health Southeastern, dropped him off and left the hospital.

Tommy was recovering from his injuries on Tuesday, according to police.

Officers were dispatched about 12:38 a.m. on Aug. 31 to a report of a shooting at the convenience store located at 3801 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, according to the LPD.

Witnesses who live in the area told police they heard "multiple gunshots and then saw someone being dragged into a vehicle."

Officers at the scene received a call from UNC Health Southeastern about a person suffering from gunshot wounds who had been dropped off at the Emergency Room. A description of the vehicle was provided by hospital staff, and officers found the vehicle on Martin Luther King Drive, according to the LPD.

Officers conducted a vehicle stop and detained Jeffrey Ransom, according to police.