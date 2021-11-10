Lumberton police investigate 2 Monday shootings into homes

Nov. 10—LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying the person or persons responsible for two homes that were struck by gunfire on Monday.

Lumberton police responded about 7:20 p.m. Monday to a report of a house being shot into on Page Street, according to the police department. Responding officers learned that two people were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, but were not injured.

Police responded to a report of a home on Roslyn Drive being shot into about 10:40 p.m. Monday, according to the police department. Three people were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, but none were injured.

"While it is not known if these shootings are related, investigators were able to obtain an image of the vehicle used in the Roslyn Drive shooting," according to the department.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information about the shootings is asked call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845. Callers can remain anonymous.