Lumberton police investigate 3 vandalized buildings

May 14—LUMBERTON — The Robesonian was one of three buildings vandalized in the Lumberton area in the late Thursday to early Friday morning hours.

According to Lumberton police, someone threw a brick into a side window at Century 21 The Real Estate Center, on Fayetteville Road between the hours of 5:30 p.m. Thursday and 8:50 a.m. Friday.

A rock was thrown into a window at the Robeson County History Museum on Elm Street. Lumberton police responded to an alarm at the museum 5 a.m. Friday morning, according to police.

The Robesonian also sustained damage to a window when a person tossed a piece of concrete into a front window of the office building. The person was caught on surveillance footage about 3:18 a.m. Friday.

The person caught on camera appeared to be wearing a hoody and a backpack, according to Denise Ward, regional publisher of The Robesonian, Bladen Journal and The Sampson Independent.

The person came across North Roberts Avenue on foot, retrieved a piece of concrete from the railroad track beside the newspaper office then tossed it into a front window, she said. The person then ran from the scene.

Police are reviewing camera footage, according to a police official.

Anyone with information about the cases should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3846.

