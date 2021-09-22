Lumberton police investigate drive-by shooting

Sep. 22—LUMBERTON — Lumberton police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon drive-by shooting that injured a 12-year-old.

Police responded about 2:07 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a juvenile shot on Freedom Drive in Lumberton, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Officers discovered that the 12-year-old had been shot in the arm during a drive-by shooting, according to the LPD. The child was transported to an undisclosed medical facility for treatment and the condition of child was not known, as of Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting is described by police as a "four door older model Ford possibly a Taurus car with out of state tags on it."

The car appears to be silver and has damage to the front bumper and passenger headlight, according to the police department. Two rust spots also can be seen over the rear window glass of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting or location of the vehicle is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.