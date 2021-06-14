Lumberton police investigate Friday morning hotel shooting that left one woman dead

Jun. 14—LUMBERTON — A 24-year-old Lumberton woman died of injuries suffered during a Friday shooting that also left a 24-year-old man injured.

Lumberton police officers were dispatched about 4:43 a.m. to a report of a person shot in room 121 at the Econo Lodge hotel, located at 2320 Capuano Road, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Kimberly Smith was found suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to her upper body. Frederick Cain had suffered a "slight injury as a result of the shooting," according to the LPD. Smith and Cain had been staying at the hotel together, according to police.

The two were taken to UNC Health Southeastern's medical center for treatment. Smith died Friday morning of her injuries, according to a Monday update from the LPD.

The shooting is being treated as a homicide and remains under investigation by the Lumberton Police Department Investigative Division. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police department at 910-671-3845.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.