Lumberton police investigate Tuesday shooting at convenience store, ask public for help

Sep. 1—LUMBERTON — Lumberton police are asking for help from the public in identifying a person believed to be involved in a Tuesday shooting at Stocks Food Store that left property damage, but no injuries.

Police were dispatched Tuesday to a report of shots fired at the store, located at 1010 E. Second St., according to the Lumberton Police Department. Officers found three vehicles struck by gunfire. There were no injuries reported.

"After reviewing surveillance video officers were able to determine that two individuals were involved in a verbal altercation inside the store which escalated to both individuals brandishing firearms and shooting at each other in the parking lot of the store," according to the LPD.

Both people then fled the scene before police arrived.

The police department is asking for help in identifying the person shown in surveillance footage at the convenience store.

Anyone with information about the person's identity or whereabouts is asked to call Lumberton police Detective Frank Durden at 910-671-3845.