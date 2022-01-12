Lumberton police investigate Tuesday shooting that wounded man

Jan. 12—LUMBERTON — Lumberton police are investigating a Monday evening shooting that wounded a 24-year-old man.

Rashad Cruz went to UNC Southeastern Health about 10 p.m. Tuesday with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

"At the time Mr. Cruz was not sure which street he was on when he was shot but officers and investigators were able to determine the shooting occurred around Orange Street in Lumberton. At this time details are limited as Mr. Cruz has not been cooperative," according to a statement released by the LPD.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting should call the Lumberton Police Department Investigations Division at 910-671-3845.