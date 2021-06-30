Lumberton police investigate two drive-by shootings

Jun. 30—LUMBERTON — Police here are investigating two drive-by shootings that occurred this week in the city and that appear to be related.

Police responded about 10:15 p.m. Monday to a reported shooting at 1403 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton that sent a 28-year-old man to the hospital and left two teenagers injured.

Malik Giordano suffered serious injuries during the shooting and was taken to an undisclosed medical facility for treatment, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

An update on his condition was not available as of noon today.

Also suffering injuries during the shooting were a 14-year-old and 16-year-old, according to the LPD. The teens' injuries were thought to be minor, and more information about their identity was not released because of their ages.

"At this time information is limited, but witnesses said that two vehicles were involved. One vehicle was described as a dark-colored sedan and the other vehicle was described as a white or silver sedan," according to the LPD.

Treyvon Mitchell, 20, was grazed by a bullet today during a drive-by shooting in Laiken Estates Mobile Home Park, according to police.

Officers were dispatched about 12:49 a.m. to a report of a residence being shot into in the mobile home park on East Elizabethtown Road, according to the police department. Mitchell told police he was inside the home asleep when gunfire erupted.

His injury was described by police as a "minor graze."

Officers reviewed surveillance video of the incident that showed "two vehicles riding by the front of the residence as the occupants begin shooting at the residence." The vehicles were described as a black or dark-colored sedan and a white sedan, according to the police department.

"It does appear these shootings are related," according to an LPD statement.

The Lumberton Police Department is asking anyone with information concerning the shootings to contact the department at 910-671-3845.

"These individuals need to be taken into custody before anyone else gets hurt," the LPD statement reads in part.

No further details were released about the case. The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.