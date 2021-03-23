Lumberton police investigating early morning shooting that left one man hospitalized

The Robesonian, Lumberton, N.C.
·1 min read

Mar. 23—LUMBERTON — Police here are investigating a shooting that sent a 27-year-old Lumberton man to the hospital early today.

Lumberton police officers were dispatched about 2:17 a.m. to 155 E Ave. to a report of a person shot, according to the police department. Demarreon McDaniel was found suffering from several gunshot wounds.

McDaniel was taken to UNC Health Southeastern's medical center for treatment and later was transported to another medical center.

"At this time McDaniel is in serious but stable condition," a Lumberton Police Department release reads in part.

McDaniel was shot while in the driver's seat of a Honda Accord that was stopped at the edge of 155 E Ave., according to police. After the shooting, residents of the home "rendered aid until EMS arrived."

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Lumberton police detectives David Williford or Blake Harrell at 910-671-3845.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.

Recommended Stories

  • Pet taxi transports furry friends across Cairo

    This is a pet-only taxi serviceLocation: Cairo, EgyptBahaa el-Din Magdy Saleh and his wife Hebatallah Adel Solaimanlaunched 'Aleefcom Paxi' in late 2020It offers rides for all petsfrom dogs and cats to monkeys and reptilesPet walking services are also available(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) CO-FOUNDER OF PET TAXI SERVICE, HEBATALLAH ADEL SOLAIMAN, SAYING:"We wanted to offer this service in Egypt because it was unavailable, and at the same time we want pets to move without restrictions and not carried around in cages. There must be a friendly and loving attitude with pets, so when they see us again next time, they will love us and recognize the people they are leaving with. We also want to ease the hassle of transportation for people."

  • Obama blasts ‘cowardly’ GOP for blocking gun-control laws limiting ‘weapons of war’ amid Boulder mass shooting

    Former president and first lady both speak out following Colorado mass shooting

  • Two men accused of drugging and raping fellow Spring Breaker before she was found dead in Miami beach

    Medical examiner still to determine whether a ‘green pill’ was cause of death

  • 'This has got to stop': Colorado shooting kills 10

    The first police officer to arrive at the scene after the shooting began, Eric Talley, was among those killed in Boulder, Colorado.

  • Canada recommends AstraZeneca vaccine despite U.S. criticism of trial data

    Canada on Tuesday said the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safe and will continue to be recommended for use despite criticism from U.S. health officials of the drugmaker's analysis of the shot's efficacy, health officials said. "The message is that the efficacy and the safety of the vaccine have been shown," senior Health Canada official Marc Berthiaume told reporters. Deliveries of coronavirus vaccines are ramping up in Canada, with some 2 million doses of the Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc vaccines coming in this week.

  • Everything We Know About the 2 Mini-Stories in American Horror Story: Double Feature

    View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) American Horror Story concluded the bonkers adventure that was its ninth installment in November 2019, and we're more than ready for what's in store for season 10. Since the anthology series was renewed for season 10 back in 2018, we didn't have to worry about whether it was coming back, either.

  • William Shatner Thanks Fans for Well Wishes, Calls Reaction to His 90th Birthday 'Overwhelming'

    In honor of his birthday, the actor announced a new AI-powered interactive video

  • Rams sign speedy veteran WR DeSean Jackson for LA homecoming

    Veteran receiver DeSean Jackson agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, returning to his native Southern California after 13 NFL seasons on the East Coast. Jackson will provide a deep threat for new quarterback Matthew Stafford. The deal also reunites Jackson with Sean McVay, his offensive coordinator for three seasons in Washington.

  • ‘Smile for This Ch*nk!’: Florida Man Hurls Racial Slurs at Asian Woman Who Asked Him to Wear a Mask

    A man went on an anti-Asian tirade after being asked to wear a mask while riding a bus in Florida earlier this month. The incident, which was partially caught on video, occurred on a Miami-Dade Transit bus on the evening of March 9.

  • Low turnout as Israelis head to the polls for fourth election in two years

    srael returned to the polls on Tuesday for its fourth election in two years, as prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought victory on the back of his high-speed vaccination campaign. Mr Netanyahu, the leader of the right-wing Likud party, is leading in the polls but is projected to fall short of the 61 seats needed in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, for a majority. He is likely to need support from right-wing rivals and ultra-orthodox parties to form a coalition government, but faces stiff competition from centrist leader Yair Lapid, of the Yesh Atid party. Initial reports on Tuesday evening said turnout was at just 40 per cent, the lowest rate since the 2009 election, in a sign that Israelis have grown weary of successive elections. Pollsters have also warned that Tuesday’s vote may not resolve the deadlock, raising the prospect of a fifth election later this year. After casting his vote in Jerusalem, Mr Netanyahu warned his supporters that turnout was too low, and claimed that the media was trying to lull right-wing voters into a false sense of security. “I am asking all the Likudniks - go and vote Likud, we are down two seats,” he said. “The press is trying to put us to sleep, to tell us it’s in the bag.” Voting in Tel Aviv, his centrist rival Mr Lapid warned that Mr Netanyahu would preside over a "racist, homophobic government" if he continues as Israel's longest serving prime minister. On a dusty, hot day in Jerusalem, voters cast their ballots wearing masks in booths with plastic screens to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus. Some Likud supporters gathered at tents in Jerusalem where they waved Israel’s blue and white flag and brandished posters featuring their beaming prime minister. His slogan - “back to life” - refers to Israel recently leaving what is hoped to be its final lockdown thanks to the success of the vaccine drive, which has fully protected half the population against Covid. But some voters said the potential rise of the far-Right, and tensions between secular and religious society, had played a bigger role in deciding their vote. Dispatch: Benjamin Netanyahu in bid to woo Arab voters in Israel's fourth election George Eltman, 75, said that Mr Netanyahu had “done a lot of good things for Israel,” but felt a new prime minister was long overdue. “I’m very concerned about the animosity between Israeli mainstream society and the ultra-orthodox,” he added, referring to tensions over the latter group’s refusal to follow lockdown restrictions. This prompted him to vote for Yesh Atid, which claims it is better placed to enforce rules in ultra-orthodox communities than Mr Netanyahu, who in the past has relied on their support to form coalitions. Deborah Harris, 65, said she was deeply concerned by Mr Netanyahu’s attempts to court extreme-right parties and was casting a “panic vote” for the left-wing party Meretz. Recent polls predict that Likud will win around 30 seats, compared to just 20 seats for Mr Lapid's Yesh Atid party.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties

  • Judge blasts Capitol rioter accused of assaulting Officer Brian Sicknick

    Five people died in insurrection by Donald Trump supporters

  • Congresswoman Lauren Boebert criticized for tweeting about Biden during shooting in her state

    ‘Lauren, turn on the news’

  • Sidney Powell: Pro-Trump lawyer tells court no ‘reasonable person’ would listen to her in bid to get Dominion suit thrown out

    Powell seeks dismissal of the defamation suit on grounds that her rights were protected under First Amendment

  • EU sanctions Russians over rights abuses in Chechnya

    The European Union imposed sanctions on Monday on two Russians accused of persecuting gay and lesbian people in the southern Russian region of Chechnya, the bloc's toughest response to attacks on Russian citizens because of their sexuality. Russian authorities in the autonomous region deny what human rights groups, media and filmmakers have described as a purge, with dozens of LGBT+ people rounded-up and tortured since 2017. The EU blacklisted Aiub Vakhaevich Kataev, a senior official at the Russian Internal Affairs Ministry in Chechnya, and Abuzaid Dzhandarovich Vismuradov, deputy prime minister of the Chechnya region and the commander of a special security unit that the EU said was responsible for persecution.

  • Illinois town becomes first to approve reparations for Black residents

    Black residents will qualify for the housing programme if they or their ancestors lived in Evanston between the period of 1919 and 1969

  • Firefighter missing and resident dead after nursing home collapses in fierce blaze

    Another two firefighters were injured but are expected to make a full recovery

  • Biden news - live: President readies $3 trillion ‘build back better’ plan as Jill Biden border role questioned

    Follow the latest updates

  • Epstein’s former mansion in New York to undergo ‘complete makeover - physically and spiritually’, following sale

    New York mansion was most expensive estate in Epstein’s property portfolio

  • AP sources: NWHL adding 7th team by expanding to Montreal

    The National Women’s Hockey League is adding a seventh team by expanding into Montreal next season, two people with direct knowledge of the league’s board of governors’ approved plan told The Associated Press. The NWHL was initially scheduled to announce it was establishing its second Canadian franchise in early February. League spokesman Paul Krotz, in an email sent late Monday, would say only that the NWHL had “nothing to report regarding Season 7 expansion.”