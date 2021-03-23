Lumberton police investigating early morning shooting that left one man hospitalized

The Telegraph

srael returned to the polls on Tuesday for its fourth election in two years, as prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought victory on the back of his high-speed vaccination campaign. Mr Netanyahu, the leader of the right-wing Likud party, is leading in the polls but is projected to fall short of the 61 seats needed in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, for a majority. He is likely to need support from right-wing rivals and ultra-orthodox parties to form a coalition government, but faces stiff competition from centrist leader Yair Lapid, of the Yesh Atid party. Initial reports on Tuesday evening said turnout was at just 40 per cent, the lowest rate since the 2009 election, in a sign that Israelis have grown weary of successive elections. Pollsters have also warned that Tuesday’s vote may not resolve the deadlock, raising the prospect of a fifth election later this year. After casting his vote in Jerusalem, Mr Netanyahu warned his supporters that turnout was too low, and claimed that the media was trying to lull right-wing voters into a false sense of security. “I am asking all the Likudniks - go and vote Likud, we are down two seats,” he said. “The press is trying to put us to sleep, to tell us it’s in the bag.” Voting in Tel Aviv, his centrist rival Mr Lapid warned that Mr Netanyahu would preside over a "racist, homophobic government" if he continues as Israel's longest serving prime minister. On a dusty, hot day in Jerusalem, voters cast their ballots wearing masks in booths with plastic screens to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus. Some Likud supporters gathered at tents in Jerusalem where they waved Israel’s blue and white flag and brandished posters featuring their beaming prime minister. His slogan - “back to life” - refers to Israel recently leaving what is hoped to be its final lockdown thanks to the success of the vaccine drive, which has fully protected half the population against Covid. But some voters said the potential rise of the far-Right, and tensions between secular and religious society, had played a bigger role in deciding their vote. Dispatch: Benjamin Netanyahu in bid to woo Arab voters in Israel's fourth election George Eltman, 75, said that Mr Netanyahu had “done a lot of good things for Israel,” but felt a new prime minister was long overdue. “I’m very concerned about the animosity between Israeli mainstream society and the ultra-orthodox,” he added, referring to tensions over the latter group’s refusal to follow lockdown restrictions. This prompted him to vote for Yesh Atid, which claims it is better placed to enforce rules in ultra-orthodox communities than Mr Netanyahu, who in the past has relied on their support to form coalitions. Deborah Harris, 65, said she was deeply concerned by Mr Netanyahu’s attempts to court extreme-right parties and was casting a “panic vote” for the left-wing party Meretz. Recent polls predict that Likud will win around 30 seats, compared to just 20 seats for Mr Lapid's Yesh Atid party.