Lumberton police investigating shooting on South Roberts Avenue that left man hospitalized

Aug. 4—LUMBERTON — A 47-year-old man is in the hospital after being found shot early this morning, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Officers were dispatched about 1 a.m. in response to a person shot in the area of 790 South Roberts Ave., according to the LPD. Officers arrived on the scene and found Duane Powell had been shot and wrecked the vehicle he was driving.

Powell's injuries appeared to be life-threatening, and he was taken to UNC Health Southeastern's medical center. He was transferred later to another hospital, which was not identified by the police department.

"At this time the shooting is believed to have occurred somewhere in the East Lumberton area, but the exact location is not known," an LPD release reads in part.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Yvette Pitts at the Lumberton Police Department by calling 910-671-3845.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.