Lumberton police: Search for purse thief continues

Jul. 28—LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect who in June stole a purse from a woman in the Food Lion parking lot.

A customer of the Food Lion located on East Elizabethtown Road was loading groceries into her vehicle about 5:15 p.m. on June 16 when the incident happened, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

A vehicle described as a 1990s model Toyota Corolla passenger car with faded blue paint and tires with no rims pulled up beside of her, according to police.

"A unknown male exited the blue Toyota Corolla and proceeded to reach into the customer's pickup truck, retrieving her pocket book from the front seat of the vehicle," according to police.

The man proceeded to leave the scene in his vehicle.

The man was wearing a black T-shirt with a logo on the front and blue shorts, according to the LPD. The man's nationality is unknown, but he could be of American Indian, Hispanic or African American descent, according to police.

The purse contained an undisclosed amount of cash and valuables.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective McMillan at 910-671-3845.