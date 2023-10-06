Lumberton Police seeking 17-year-old suspect in Tuesday shooting

Oct. 6—LUMBERTON — Lumberton Police is trying to locate a 17-year-old male the department believes is connected to a person shot on Crandlemire Road.

On Tuesday at 2:41 p.m., police were dispatched to a report of a person shot on the 500 block of Crandlemire Road.

Once they arrived, officers found a 28-year-old female victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was treated on the scene by Emergency Medical Services and then flown to a hospital for treatment.

The injury, police said, is thought to be life threatening.

Authorities said officers on the scene were able to quickly learn the identity of the shooter and are currently trying to locate the juvenile who fled the area on foot after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton Police Department Det. David Bullock at 910-671-3845.