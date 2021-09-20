Lumberton shooting hospitalizes man

Sep. 20—LUMBERTON — Police here are investigating a Sunday shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Lumberton police responded about 11:25 p.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired in the area of Coree Street. Officers found a man on Town Common Street suffering from gunshot wounds to the legs, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

The man was transported to an undisclosed hospital for treatment and was in stable condition on Monday, according to the police department.

"During the investigation evidence was located indicating shots were fired from an area on Coree Street and an area in the immediate vicinity of where [the man] was found on Town Common Street, indicating that someone was shooting from that location as well," according to the police department.

Police also received reports that a house on Chippewa Street was struck during the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton police Detective Paula McMillan at 910-671-3845.