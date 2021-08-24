Is Lumen Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

TipRanks
·2 min read

Shares of Lumen Technologies (LUMN) have mostly been on the backfoot over the past few weeks following the company’s Q2 earnings. Investors have been concerned with the prospect of losing the payout of the largest dividend in the S&P 500. The company has said that after selling off some of its assets, it plans to push ahead with investments in fiber upgrades which could potentially force it to cut its dividend. For now, however, the dividend appears safe and shares got a nice boost after the company declared its quarterly cash dividend last week.

Nevertheless, RBC’s Bora Lee says the plans to scale its Quantum Fiber build and Lumen Platform investments along with the noises made by management about the “changing profile of the business” will eventually put the dividend under pressure, although the analyst notes that no additional details were provided regarding this issue at present.

In any case, Lee has been making adjustments to his model for the telecommunications specialist based on revenue and EBITDA ccoming in below estimates in the latest financial statement.

Lee’s 2021 revenue and EBITDA estimates are now $19.8 billion and $8.4 billion, respectively, down from the prior $19.9 billion and $8.5 billion. 2022 revenue and EBITDA forecasts are also reduced from $19.0 billion and $8.4 billion to $18.6 billion and $7.8 billion.

Following the two major divestitures – the sale of its Latin American business to Stonepeak for $2.7 billion and the sale of ILEC assets in 20 Midwest and Southeast states to private equity firm Apollo for ~$7.5 billion - apart from the investments and dividend issues, Lee thinks capital allocation priorities will include staying “more or less leverage neutral,” while more buybacks could be on the table too following the recent approval of a $1 billion stock buyback program.

To this end, Lee’s rating remains a Sector Perform (i.e., Hold) backed by an $11 price target, indicating shares will lose ~10% of their value over the next 12 months. (To watch Lee’s track record, click here)

All in all, Lumen’s prospects don’t appear too favorable amongst Wall Street’s analyst corps right now. Based on 4 Holds, 3 Sells and 1 lone Buy, the stock has a Hold consensus rating. Priced at $11.83, shares appear fairly valued, as the current $11.71 average price target indicates. (See LUMN stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – August 24th, 2021

    It’s been a bearish start to the day for the majors. Failure to move back through the day’s pivot levels would leave support levels in play.

  • Should Value Investors Pick Whitestone (WSR) Stock Now?

    Let's see if Whitestone (WSR) stock is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now from multiple angles.

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now. The value versus growth stocks debate is perhaps as old as investing as […]

  • Look Who Zoomed Past Apple Since It Lost Steve Jobs

    It's been exactly 10 years since Steve Jobs resigned as Apple's CEO. And Apple stock lost its wow factor in the S&P 500.

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Stocks that Will Help You Retire Before 40

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 cheap dividend stocks that will help you retire before 40. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks that Will Help You Retire Before 40. Perhaps one of the main reasons one chooses to […]

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • Wall Street Thinks This Healthcare Stock Could Double Your Money in the Next Year

    When a stock nearly triples in its first year as a public company, people tend to notice. The company went from one analyst covering it last year to six -- all but one with a buy rating -- heading into its first quarter earnings report this May. Despite posting robust growth, the stock has gotten crushed in the months since. Now, with the stock down 43% from its highs, the six analysts that cover Inari have a median price target of $119 per share.

  • This Top Aerospace Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Rank.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Today

    Buses may not get a lot of attention in the electric vehicle space, but they could be high growth and very profitable for one company.

  • These 2 Stocks Just Soared After Hours Monday

    Enthusiasm about the potential success of COVID-19 vaccination efforts and economic strength helped market participants lift major market indexes substantially. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all were higher, with the Nasdaq finishing at a record and the S&P falling short by just a fraction of a point. Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) were both up by double-digit percentages late Monday, and below, we'll go into the details.

  • Stanley Druckenmiller is Selling These 12 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 12 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Stanley Druckenmiller is Selling These 5 Stocks. Stanley Druckenmiller, the chief of New York-based Duquesne Capital, is a titan of the investing world with an impressive investing history […]

  • 3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Of course, not every dividend stock that sinks will bounce back. Here are three beaten-down dividend stocks to buy right now that should deliver solid growth over the long term. There are two renewable energy stocks that I believe are ready to rebound that are joined at the hip.

  • Southwest Airlines (LUV) Inks Provisional Deal With IAM

    More than 5000 customer service employees at Southwest Airlines (LUV) stand to benefit if the tentative deal comes to fruition.

  • This Top Computer and Technology Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Rank.

  • Topps Mulls Options Amid Claims MLB Fanatics Deal Done in Secret

    The termination of the merger between Topps and the special purpose acquisition company Mudrick II on Friday could spark a lengthy legal fallout. The death of the deal followed news that Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agreed to a joint venture contract with Fanatics. Beginning in 2026, the online retailer of licensed […]

  • 2 Powerful Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

    Quick, can you name a famous investor who earns billions of dollars in dividends every year from publicly traded companies? If you said Warren Buffett, you've identified one star stock picker at the top of the list. Buffett and his investment vehicle Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) are huge on dividend stocks.

  • Move Over Cathie Wood: Michael Burry Ups the Ante With Bets Against US Treasuries

    It seems that another high-profile exchange-traded fund has landed on Michael Burry's "short" list, a week after news surfaced that he made bets against Cathie Wood's hyper-successful ARK Innovation...

  • XRP Has More Reason To Moon As Ripple Proposes Smart Contracts Capability For XRPL

    Ripple continues to develop its ecosystem as it has announced a new development. This new development is likely to thrust XRP Ledger (XRPL) as a challenger to ETH and BSC in the smart contract arena – XRPL is planning to enable smart contracts on the XRPL. David Schwartz, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Ripple revealed this feature to the public while sharing his vision on the 7th of June. This new feature is called Federated Sidechains. This new addition is very beneficial for the cryptoc