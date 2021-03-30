Lumen Technologies Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $13.2 per share and the market cap of $14.5 billion, Lumen Technologies stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Lumen Technologies is shown in the chart below.





Because Lumen Technologies is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Lumen Technologies has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. The overall financial strength of Lumen Technologies is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Lumen Technologies is poor. This is the debt and cash of Lumen Technologies over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Lumen Technologies has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $20.7 billion and loss of $1.14 a share. Its operating margin is 17.40%, which ranks better than 74% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. Overall, the profitability of Lumen Technologies is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Lumen Technologies over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Lumen Technologies is -11.9%, which ranks worse than 86% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -18.2%, which ranks worse than 89% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Lumen Technologies's return on invested capital is 9.10, and its cost of capital is 7.31. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Lumen Technologies is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 89% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. To learn more about Lumen Technologies stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

