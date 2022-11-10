Lumentum Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Will Probably Find It Hard To See A Huge Raise This Year

The underwhelming share price performance of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the past three years would have disappointed many shareholders. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. The AGM coming up on the 16 November 2022 could be an opportunity for shareholders to bring these concerns to the board's attention. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

How Does Total Compensation For Alan Lowe Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a market capitalization of US$3.8b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$11m for the year to July 2022. That's a modest increase of 4.8% on the prior year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$881k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$9.1m. From this we gather that Alan Lowe is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Furthermore, Alan Lowe directly owns US$544k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary US$881k US$806k 8% Other US$9.9m US$9.5m 92% Total Compensation US$11m US$10m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 18% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 82% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Lumentum Holdings allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Lumentum Holdings Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Lumentum Holdings Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 40% per year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 1.8% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Lumentum Holdings Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 19% over three years, many shareholders in Lumentum Holdings Inc. are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Shareholders have not seen their shares grow in value, rather they have seen their shares decline. The fact that the stock price hasn't grown along with earnings may indicate that other issues may be affecting that stock. Shareholders would probably be keen to find out what are the other factors could be weighing down the stock. The upcoming AGM will be a chance for shareholders to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. That's why we did our research, and identified 3 warning signs for Lumentum Holdings (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

