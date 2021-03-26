Lumentum Holdings Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of Lumentum Holdings (NAS:LITE, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $85.74 per share and the market cap of $6.5 billion, Lumentum Holdings stock is believed to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Lumentum Holdings is shown in the chart below.





Because Lumentum Holdings is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 9.4% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 6.44% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Lumentum Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.40, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Lumentum Holdings's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Lumentum Holdings over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Lumentum Holdings has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.7 billion and earnings of $2.42 a share. Its operating margin is 17.28%, which ranks better than 90% of the companies in Hardware industry. Overall, the profitability of Lumentum Holdings is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Lumentum Holdings over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Lumentum Holdings is 9.4%, which ranks better than 71% of the companies in Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 267.5%, which ranks better than 100% of the companies in Hardware industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Lumentum Holdings's ROIC is 14.65 while its WACC came in at 7.85. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Lumentum Holdings is shown below:

In summary, The stock of Lumentum Holdings (NAS:LITE, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 100% of the companies in Hardware industry. To learn more about Lumentum Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

