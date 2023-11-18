Lumiere 2023: Stunning images as festival returns to Durham

Spanish artist Daniel Canogar created a projection for The Spanish Gallery in Bishop Auckland

Lumiere is back in Durham for four nights only.

This year the event features 40 installations, with Bishop Auckland lit up for the first time.

The Spanish Gallery and Auckland Tower are among the spaces in the historic town to be given a colourful makeover.

The Auckland Tower is transformed with projections and sound in Phil Supple's artwork The Drop

Back in Durham city, the cathedral continues to be one of the festival's highlights, with both the interior and exterior transformed.

The facade of the cathedral is transformed with three-dimensional projections, called Liquid Geometry, by Javier Riera

Thousands of light bulbs inside the cathedral are activated by the recorded heartbeat of visitors to create a connective array of glimmering lights.

A new pulse is added with every new participant, keeping the work constantly in flux.

Rafael Lozano-Hemmer's Pulse Topology features thousands of light bulbs activated by visitors' heartbeats

The city centre is also illuminated. Chila Kumari Burman's neon artwork, Hurts So Good, is displayed in Durham Market Place.

Durham Market Place is lit up by Chila Kumari Burman's artwork

Martin Glover's Signed Light artwork at Lumiere 2023

Fifty pupils from Laurel Avenue Primary School in Durham contributed to Ron Haselden's artwork Watchtower

On Blank Pages features hundreds of notebooks with writings from people with experience of the UK justice system

Durham Castle has not been forgotten either. The 11th century building is transformed by a colouring book projection which features drawings by 150 residents and visitors to the city.

Colour the Castle projection by Dutch production house Mr Beam

The Auckland Tower is transformed with projections and sound in Phil Supple's artwork The Drop

Follow BBC North East on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.