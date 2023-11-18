Lumiere 2023: Stunning images as festival returns to Durham
Lumiere is back in Durham for four nights only.
This year the event features 40 installations, with Bishop Auckland lit up for the first time.
The Spanish Gallery and Auckland Tower are among the spaces in the historic town to be given a colourful makeover.
Back in Durham city, the cathedral continues to be one of the festival's highlights, with both the interior and exterior transformed.
Thousands of light bulbs inside the cathedral are activated by the recorded heartbeat of visitors to create a connective array of glimmering lights.
A new pulse is added with every new participant, keeping the work constantly in flux.
The city centre is also illuminated. Chila Kumari Burman's neon artwork, Hurts So Good, is displayed in Durham Market Place.
Durham Castle has not been forgotten either. The 11th century building is transformed by a colouring book projection which features drawings by 150 residents and visitors to the city.
