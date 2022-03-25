🌱 Lumiere Hotel Settlement + COVID-19 Relief Funds

Welcome back, St. Louis! Let's get you started this Friday with everything you need to know going on in town today.

First, today's weather:

Warmer; breezy in the p.m. High: 59 Low: 37.

Here are the top three stories in St. Louis today:

The family of a drowning victim reached a confidential settlement with the Lumiere Hotel. According to inspection reports, the pool was unfit for swimming at the time. The family had previously filed suit accusing the hotel of negligence. (KMOV4) American Rescue Plan Act Funds will soon be reaching local businesses. The funds are aimed at protecting businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. $37 million have been allocated for the program, which benefits businesses, nonprofits, and neighborhood programs. (KSDK.com) St. Louis area cardholders will soon be sharing material among the entire metro area. The partnership between the city library and county library features an integrated library system. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones will be at an event announcing the integration on Mar. 28. (KTVI Fox 2 St. Louis)

Today in St. Louis:

MERS-Goodwill Industries Job Fair at 1727 Locust Street (10:00 AM)

Author Talk: A Culinary History of Missouri at the Field House Musem (1:00 PM)

Karlovsky & Company Dance at the Grandel (7:30 PM)

From my notebook:

The St. Louis City Museum shared an eye-grabbing photo of a harpy eagle to remind people about membership availability. The deadline to sign up for a payment plan membership is Apr. 3. (Facebook)

Patch shared five homes listed for sale in St. Louis. The wide-ranging listing tops out at a $1.4 million building on Olive with over 12,000 square feet of space. On the affordable end, a 1,400 square foot apartment is listed for $159,000. (St. Louis Patch)

The Lake Saint Louis Police Department shared its weekly update today. The update for the week of Mar. 14 mentioned that the Lake Saint Louis Police Department took 29 reports and responded to 299 incidents. See more at the link. (Nextdoor)

Events:

Lowered Costs for 2022, Get Your Cannabis Card from Home! (March 26)

Online Webinar with St. Louis roofers on roof replacement (April 8)

— Helen Eckhard

About me: Helen Eckhard is a marketing assistant at Lightning Media Partners. She is a self-professed logophile who is currently pursuing her master’s degree in library science. Outside of work, you can find Helen constructing crossword puzzles, knitting, or devising increasingly crafty ways to kill off characters in her mystery novels.

