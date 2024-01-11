Lumina, an event similar to a huge festival in Montreal, is coming to PVD. What to know

When the sun sets before 5 p.m. and the weather turns cold, the world starts to seem just a little bleak. But, it also creates the perfect backdrop to really celebrate light.

Starting on Jan. 19, Providence will kick off a month-long celebration of light called Lumina. The public art project will set 195 District Park aglow with colorful light meant to alight creativity and wonder. It's the first time the art exhibit – which has toured the world – is coming to the Creative Capitol.

"It's really beautiful," said Nora Barré, the executive director of Downtown Providence Park Network, who is organizing the festival. "Light has been captivating since the beginning of humanity."

Perhaps best of all, it's a free thing to do this winter, with a full schedule of events built up around it.

Curious? Here's what to know about Lumina.

Prismatica, a kaleidoscope art display featuring 25 pivoting prisms, on display at Titletown on April 22, 2021, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.

What is Lumina?

Lumina is a month-long festival in Providence to fight "the winter doldrums" as Shannon Keating, of the Providence Tourism Council, put it. Throughout the festival, there will be special events such as a light parade, skating performances (with dance parties), lectures, and dining opportunities.

At the center of it, though, is an art exhibit called Prismatica.

At its most basic, Prismatica is a bunch of colorful light panels, set up in a pattern that their creator, Quartier des Spectacles International, describes as a "modern ice palace."

These 25 "towering prisms" light up in vivid colors, and reflect a rainbow of colors back at you depending on where you are standing. The six-foot panels rotate and chime, glowing both during daylight and at night.

Prismatica is interactive art trail that features 25 luminous prisms. Here the display is seen in Ithaca in 2019.

Barré, who has seen the lights on display in Montreal, suggested that everyone go to see it at least twice, to take it in both during the day and at night.

"We're investing in this installation for a month so that we give people a chance to come see it at least twice," she said. "I think children and adults, and multi-generational residents and visitors are going to be captivated by the light."

Where will it be set up?

Prismatica (i.e. the light panels) will be set up at 195 District Park.

But Lumina, as a whole, spans from the park to Bank Newport City Center, along Dorrance Street. There will be illumination elements at Kennedy Plaza, the Ice Skaing Rink, and on the Johnson and Wales University campus, Barré said. Shop windows will be decorated for the occasion, and restaurants in the vicinity will have specialty Lumina drinks to keep the spirits going.

When will it be in Providence? And what's the event schedule?

Spectators check out the Prismatica light display in Fayetteville in 2020.

The light festival will run from Friday, Jan. 19 to Tuesday, Feb. 20, with special events every weekend. Here's a look at the schedule so far. Updates will be posted at Downtown Providence Park Network at downtownpvdpark.life/events-2-1/lumina.

Friday, Jan. 19: VIP Reception for the Prismatica exhibit at 4:30 p.m. featuring a performance by the Leland Baker Trio, a speaking program and a visit from the Quebec Cultural Attaché

Friday, Jan. 26: As part of the "weekend activation" there will be light installations, the Guild Beer Garden and Food Truck, a mobile sauna, a performance by the Rhode Island Black Storytellers and Face Painting between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27: As part of the "weekend activation" there will be free skating at Bank Newport City Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., light installations, Guild Beer Garden and Food Trucks, a mobile sauna, temporary tattoos and balloons, with more entertainment to be announced.

Thursday, Feb. 1: A photography workshop in the evening. Time to be announced.

Thursday, Feb. 8: A panel discussion from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Venture Cafe, 225 Dyer St., called "Downtown Illumination: Strategies for Downtown Economic Prosperity"

Saturday, Feb. 10: Providence Drum Troupe Performance and Light Parade at 6 p.m. on Dorrance Street

Saturday, Feb. 17: Ice skating performance by Montreal-based group Le Patin Libre, followed by a skating dance party. Rain date of Sunday, Feb. 18.

What does it cost to see Lumina?

Lumina, and by extension Prismatica, are free.

Why is Lumina happening?

When Downtown Providence Park Network polled local businesses, they unanimously said that January and February were the slowest months of the year for them, Barré said. It's mostly a result of the cold weather and dark nights, but it doesn't have to be.

In Canada – as well as Scandinavian countries – winter is celebrated and is seen as a time for coziness and community connection. Having lived in Montreal, Barré was familiar with their flagship event, Luminothérapie, which for 14 years has been a way to increase tourism, community connection and economic activity.

"This series of art installations brings so much more than joy and colour to the cold season – it also provides a unique experience of Nordic urban life and makes the heart of the city a compelling destination in every season," said Monique Simard, Chair, Quartier des Spectacles Partnership in a press release at the kick off of their event this winter. "We can be proud of the many benefits this event has brought to our city, and of the bridges it has helped us build with other cultural districts around the world whose force of attraction is the creative use light."

Inspired by Montreal's success, Barre is using a $100,000 grant from Commerce RI and a $30,000 grant from the Providence Tourism Council to fund the month-long festival. Partners include the Providence Parks Department, 195 District Park, The Downtown Improvement District, The Avenue Concept, and the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau.

"Our hope is that this programming and the access to this exceptional installation attracts visitors from outside of Providence as well as draws residents to spend time enjoying all that Downtown Providence has to offer during what is traditionally a slower time for businesses and tourism," Keating said.

