Is Lumina Group Limited’s (HKG:8470) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm?

The direct benefit for Lumina Group Limited (HKG:8470), which sports a zero-debt capital structure, to include debt in its capital structure is the reduced cost of capital. However, the trade-off is 8470 will have to adhere to stricter debt covenants and have less financial flexibility. Zero-debt can alleviate some risk associated with the company meeting debt obligations, but this doesn’t automatically mean 8470 has outstanding financial strength. I will go over a basic overview of the stock’s financial health, which I believe provides a ballpark estimate of their financial health status.

See our latest analysis for Lumina Group

Is financial flexibility worth the lower cost of capital?

There are well-known benefits of including debt in capital structure, primarily a lower cost of capital. However, the trade-off is debtholders’ higher claim on company assets in the event of liquidation and stringent obligations around capital management. Either 8470 does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. This makes sense only if the company has a competitive edge and is growing fast off its equity capital. A single-digit revenue growth of 9.3% for 8470 is considerably low for a small-cap company. More capital can help the business grow faster. If 8470 is not expecting exceptional future growth, then the decision to avoid may cost shareholders in the long term.

SEHK:8470 Historical Debt January 26th 19 More

Can 8470 pay its short-term liabilities?

Given zero long-term debt on its balance sheet, Lumina Group has no solvency issues, which is used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. But another important aspect of financial health is liquidity: the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, including payments to suppliers and employees. With current liabilities at HK$15m, it appears that the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of HK$120m, with a current ratio of 7.92x. Having said that, many consider a ratio above 3x to be high, although this is not necessarily a bad thing.

Next Steps:

As a high-growth company, it may be beneficial for 8470 to have some financial flexibility, hence zero-debt. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Going forward, its financial position may change. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure 8470 has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Lumina Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 8470’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 8470’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has 8470’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



