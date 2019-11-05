Luminex (LMNX) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Luminex Corporation LMNX reported third-quarter 2019 loss of 12 cents per share (EPS), significantly wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3 cents per share. Notably, the company reported earnings of 4 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Revenues in Detail
Revenues came in at $78.7 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9%. However, the top line improved 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Total sample-to-answer franchise revenues grew 27% from the prior-year quarter.
Segmental Analysis
System Sales
Revenues at this segment totaled $15.2 million, surging 52% from the year-ago quarter.
Consumable Sales
This segment accounted for $13.4 million of revenues, up 14.9% year over year.
Royalty Revenues
Royalty revenues totaled $12.9 million, up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Assay Revenues
This segment reported revenues worth $29.5 million, down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Service Revenues
Revenues in the segment amounted to $5.3 million, up 77.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Other
Other revenues came in at $2.3 million, up 16.2% from a year ago.
Business Details
Per management, this Texas-based company placed 31 sample-to-answer molecular systems under contract during the third quarter. Active sample-to-answer customers totaled 650 in the quarter under review.
Financial Update
As of Sep 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents totaled $66.1 million, down 4.4% sequentially.
Cash flow from operating activities for the three months ended Sep 30, 2019, came in at $9.4 million, down 37.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Margins
Gross profit in the reported quarter was $41.8 million, down 5.5% year over year. Gross margin was 53.2%, contracting 790 bps.
Research and development expenses totaled $13.3 million, up 10.6% year over year. Selling, general and administrative expenses in the third quarter were $31.4 million, up 19.4% year over year. Total operating expenses amounted to $47.6 million, up 17.4% from the year-ago reported figure.
The company incurred operating loss of $5.7 million, against the year-ago quarter’s operating income of $3.8 million.
Guidance Revised
The company revised 2019 revenue outlook, which is now estimated to range between $334 and $337 million (down from the previously guided range of $337-$343 million). The mid-point of the latest guidance of $335.5 million is slightly lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $340.6 million.
In Conclusion
Luminex exited the third quarter on a weak note. The company continues to gain from its flagship ARIES and VERIGENE platforms that currently have a strong customer base. Revenues at System sales, Consumable Sales and Service revenues also improved significantly. Management remains optimistic about the acquisition of the flow cytometry asset of MilliporeSigma.
During the third quarter, ARIES MRSA Assay received FDA 510(k) clearance. Moreover, the company submitted VERIGENE II Gastrointestinal Flex Assay to the FDA and anticipates submitting VERIGENE II Respiratory Flex Assay to the FDA by the end of 2019.
Meanwhile, the company’s assay revenues declined in the reported quarter. Contraction in gross margin adds to woes.
Zacks Rank
Currently, Luminex carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
