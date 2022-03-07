Luna County Sheriff concerned about drinking and driving

LUNA COUNTY, N.M. – Over the past several months, Luna County has seen a dramatic increase in traffic related deaths. Most of this seems to involve speed and/or alcohol and appears to be affecting, primarily, young adults.

Over the next several months, the Luna County Sheriff's Office will be focusing its traffic safety programs addressing this problem. They will be ramping up the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, DWI saturation patrols and roadblocks, focusing on locations that these programs will be more effective toward. "We are also seeking additional funding through the Luna County DWI Prevention Program," said LCSO Sheriff Kelly Gannaway.

"Law enforcement alone cannot prevent such tragedies from occurring. I encourage you to talk with the teenagers and young adults in your family about being responsible when they are driving," Gannaway added. "Speeding has been an obvious problem throughout our community, as we all can see vehicles racing down our streets or hear engines revved up from inside our homes. This may seem fun but it can, and often does, end in tragedy.

"Driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is something New Mexico has had a problem with for many years. Please, save lives and drive responsibly."

