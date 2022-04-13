Luna Foundation Guard Adds $100 Million BTC to UST Reserves

Good Morning America

Tens of thousands of civilians could be dead in Mariupol, the city's mayor said, as analysts warn that Russia is regrouping for a renewed assault on eastern Ukraine. The streets in Mariupol are “carpeted” with bodies, Vadym Boychenko, the mayor of Mariupol, said Monday. While there is no confirmed number of casualties, the mayor suggested the number of dead could be well over 10,000 in the coastal town, the site of some of the worst bombardment since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.