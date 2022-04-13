Luna Foundation Guard Adds $100 Million BTC to UST Reserves

Sam Reynolds
·1 min read

The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG), the entity that acts as a resolve protocol for the algorithmic stablecoin UST, has added another $100 million in bitcoin (BTC) to its wallet.

  • LFG’s wallet now contains $1.7 billion in BTC, $549.84 million in other USD-denominated stablecoins, and $14.74 million in Terra, according to a dashboard it runs.

  • In total there are 42,410 bitcoin in its wallet.

  • This makes the LFG wallet the 19th largest in total holdings.

  • Should Luna meet its goal of purchasing $10 billion in bitcoin, it will have the second-largest bitcoin wallet behind Binance’s cold wallet.

  • Bitcoin’s price remains stable midway through the Asia trading day, at $40,115, up 0.2%.

