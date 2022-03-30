Is Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Luna Innovations

What Is Luna Innovations's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Luna Innovations had US$15.8m of debt in December 2021, down from US$20.0m, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$17.1m in cash, leading to a US$1.29m net cash position.

A Look At Luna Innovations' Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Luna Innovations had liabilities of US$32.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$15.6m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$17.1m as well as receivables valued at US$26.1m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$5.11m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Story continues

Given Luna Innovations has a market capitalization of US$240.6m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Luna Innovations boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Luna Innovations's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Luna Innovations reported revenue of US$88m, which is a gain of 48%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Luna Innovations?

Although Luna Innovations had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$2.7m. So taking that on face value, and considering the net cash situation, we don't think that the stock is too risky in the near term. One positive is that Luna Innovations is growing revenue apace, which makes it easier to sell a growth story and raise capital if need be. But we still think it's somewhat risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Luna Innovations you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.