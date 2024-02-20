Luna Pier, Newport to get EV charging stations along I-75

MONROE COUNTY — More than 40 Michigan locations, including Luna Pier and Newport, will receive funds to install new electric vehicle charging stations.

The local awards are part of $23 million in funds from the Michigan Infrastructure Office in partnership with the Michigan Department of Transportation. More funding for EV charging will be awarded over the next five years.

Round I award selections were recently announced and include Luna Pier, which will receive $459,448, and Newport, which will receive $206,144. Both local projects will be along the I-75 coordinator.

In Luna Pier, Red E Charging LLC will install chargers at the Sunoco gas station, 4180 Luna Pier Road. In Newport, Red E Charging LLC will install chargers at the BP gas station, 8733 Swan Creek Road. Projects must be completed within five years.

Katie Maller, business development associate and marketing coordinator for EVunited, uses an app on her phone to connect her Telsa electric car to the EV charging station at Monroe County Community College.

“Each location has one charging station with four charging ports,” the Michigan Infrastructure Office said in a news release.

"I know that both Monroe County locations were slated to initially go from zero chargers to a minimum of four chargers," said Tom Adamich, EV awareness coordinator for Monroe County Community College.

The funding is part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, which aims to increase accessibility and reliability for Michiganders as they travel the state, the MIO said in the news release.

"With the passage of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and its support from members of the Michigan congressional delegation, Michigan stands to receive approximately $110 million in NEVI Formula Program funding over the next five years to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure statewide. The first round of funding includes 41 planned charging stations in every region across the state, from Detroit and Sault Sainte Marie to Benton Harbor and Lansing," MIO said.

NEVI aims to keep up with the growing number of EVs on Michigan roads, Adamich said.

"The 2022 report, 'The Michigan Plan for EV Infrastructure Deployment,' states, 'that accommodating two million EVs on Michigan roads with 150 kW chargers requires 15 times the proposed NEVI levels (127 vs. 2,136).

Locations in Benton Harbor, Brighton, Muskegon, Newport and Reed City need more than 130 additional chargers each within a five-mile radius of the recommended locations to meet the expected demand,'" Adamich said.

He said more EV infrastructure is still needed in Monroe County.

"The current NEVI award is just the tip of the iceberg as far as what needs to be done to build a realistic, scalable EV charging infrastructure in Monroe County and throughout Michigan," Adamich said. "While the efforts are promising, there is still much to be done to support future EV growth."

The funding also aims to advance clean energy.

"As Michigan continues to lead the nation in advancing clean energy and sustainable infrastructure, the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program represents a significant milestone in our state's journey towards a greener future,” said Zachary Kolodin, Michigan’s chief infrastructure officer and director of the MIO. “By strategically deploying EV charging infrastructure, we are not only supporting the widespread adoption of electric vehicles, but also driving economic growth, job creation, and environmental stewardship.”

"The NEVI Formula Program complements existing clean energy initiatives in Michigan, including the MI Healthy Climate Plan and Charge Up Michigan," MIO said. "Michigan has secured more than $150 million through Charge Up Michigan and the BIL to build Michigan’s electric vehicle charging network, which now includes more than 2,600 EV chargers."

The Michigan Infrastructure Office is "responsible for organizing and executing Gov. Whitmer’s vision for infrastructure, coordinating across state government, marshaling resources and partnering with local officials, federal partners and outside stakeholders to ensure resources sent to Michigan through BIL, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), are used efficiently and effectively," MIO said.

Adamich will soon host Monroe County EV public forums at Monroe County Library System's Bedford and Ellis locations.

"General public uncertainty remains as to the ability of Michigan utilities to support more EVs, fears associated with range anxiety and performance/cost/repair issues (particularly related to cold weather operation) and parts/EV technician availability. I hope we will be discussing many of these issues at the upcoming Monroe County EV Public Forums," he said.

