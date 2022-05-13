LUNA, UST Still Available on FTX and Other Exchanges Despite Terra Blockchain Halt

Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -The chief executive of Lucid Group Inc on Wednesday expressed concern about chip supplies from China due to COVID-19 pandemic-related lockdowns, adding that the U.S. electric vehicle startup is taking measures to mitigate the impact. "My biggest concern probably is semiconductors from China and the impact of COVID in that part of the world," Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson said at a conference held by the Financial Times. He said Lucid has distributed the location of chip supplies as part of mitigation measures.