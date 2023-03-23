Lunaphore Raises CHF40M in Series D Funding For Spatial Biology

By Daniella Parra

Lunaphore said it completed CHF40 million in Series D1 funding led by Ernst-Göhner Stiftung Beteiligungen (EGSB).

The Swiss life sciences company said it plans to use the funding to strengthen its portfolio offering in spatial biology and support commercial execution to address customer demand. Spatial biology studies look at which cells are present, where they are located in tissue, their biomarker co-expression patterns, and how they organize and interact to influence the tissue microenvironment.

Lunaphore’s COMETTM product line saw sales grow more than 350% in 2022, the company said.

“We have proven again that there are endless possibilities provided by turning existing reagent libraries into spatial biology and that true end-to-end precision automation is highly needed in the market,” said Ata Tuna Ciftlik, CEO of Lunaphore.

EGSB Beteiligungen AG is the investment arm of the Ernst Göhner Foundation, which invests in established and growth-stage Swiss companies.

