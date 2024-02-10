Lunar New Year celebrations underway in Orange County

Several days of rain in SoCal have made way for a sunny weekend, just in time for the Tet Parade in the City of Westminster’s Little Saigon neighborhood.

Westminster’s Tet Parade celebrates Vietnamese culture in addition to the beginning of the Lunar New Year with floats, marching bands, lion dances, color guards, martial arts exhibitions and an array of local and international businesses, the city said.

The parade begins at the intersection of Bolsa Avenue and Magnolia Street and will proceed down Bolsa to Bushard Street. The procession will continue down Bushard to the end of route at Bishop Place.

More than 15,000 people will attend Saturday’s festivities, officials say, with an additional 250,000 expected to watch live online from around the world.

“This is a very exciting event for the Vietnamese community and the whole community that happens every year,” Westminster Mayor Chi Charlie Nguyen told KTLA 5’s Omar Lewis. “My favorite part is that it’s a celebration for all the communities to come out and join.”

“It’s a new year and people [are coming] out with smiles,” Mayor Nguyen continued, adding that everyone is invited to “just forget everything and enjoy today.”

With 2024 being the Year of the Dragon, community members should look forward to a “very successful, healthy and prosperous” year, according to Mayor Nguyen.

The Tet Parade’s opening ceremony began at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, with the parade itself set to begin at 9:30 a.m.

More information about the parade can be found here.

