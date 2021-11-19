Storyful

Stargazers in the US marvelled at the night sky in the early hours of November 19 as the longest partial lunar eclipse in a millennium began.NASA information about the eclipse says it occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow,.The moon may appear to turn red as the only sunlight reaching the Moon will have passed through Earth’s atmosphere. The phenomenon ​is also being called a Blood Moon and a Beaver Moon.The event was scheduled to last over three hours and twenty-eight minutes. NASA said that there hasn’t been a longer partial lunar eclipse since 1440, and there won’t be a longer one until 2669.Brenda Lee posted this footage showing the moment from her vantage point in Sachse near Dallas, Texas. Credit: Brenda Lee via Storyful