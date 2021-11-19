Lunar eclipse
The longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years, which will bathe the Moon in red, was visible for a big slice of humanity on Friday. VIDEOGRAPHIC
The longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years, which will bathe the Moon in red, was visible for a big slice of humanity on Friday. VIDEOGRAPHIC
A once in a lifetime lunar eclipse occurs Friday morning
Stargazers in the US marvelled at the night sky in the early hours of November 19 as the longest partial lunar eclipse in a millennium began.NASA information about the eclipse says it occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow,.The moon may appear to turn red as the only sunlight reaching the Moon will have passed through Earth’s atmosphere. The phenomenon is also being called a Blood Moon and a Beaver Moon.The event was scheduled to last over three hours and twenty-eight minutes. NASA said that there hasn’t been a longer partial lunar eclipse since 1440, and there won’t be a longer one until 2669.Brenda Lee posted this footage showing the moment from her vantage point in Sachse near Dallas, Texas. Credit: Brenda Lee via Storyful
Idealism gets in the way of reality, says The Bee Editorial Board. | Opinion
The Charity Commission has launched a statutory investigation into claims that donations intended for the Prince of Wales’s foundation were channelled elsewhere.
The first known COVID-19 case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, according to a U.S. study. The origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 remains a mystery and a major source of tension between China and the United States. A joint study by China and the World Health Organization (WHO) this year all but ruled out the theory that COVID-19 originated in a laboratory, saying that the most likely hypothesis was that it infected humans naturally, probably via the wildlife trade.
Rocket Lab’s reusability program advanced one more step on Wednesday night when the company recovered the booster from its Electron launcher for the third time. Separation occurred at around 8:41 p.m. EST with the first stage splashing down at around 9:24 p.m. EST, according to a tweet from Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck. Rocket Lab has successfully recovered the first-stage booster twice in its history — the only other company besides SpaceX to achieve reusability.
Scientists originally believed a fossil found in 2015 to be the missing ‘four-legged snake.’ Now, a new study says that the fossil isn’t a snake at all. A paper originally published in July of 2015 detailed a fossil that researchers believed to be a snake with four legs. At the time, the fossil received worldwide … The post Four-legged snake fossil thought to be the missing link was just debunked appeared first on BGR.
Scientists have been able to get a rare glimpse into a crucial, early stage of human development by analyzing an embryo in its third week after fertilization — a moment in time that has been difficult to study because of both practical and ethical considerations. European researchers looked at a single embryo that was 16 to 19 days old, donated by a woman who ended her pregnancy. Until now, experts said, researchers have lacked a full understanding of this stage of development because human embryos at this stage are difficult to obtain.
SpaceX has been advancing the development of Starship, the largest ultra-super-heavy reusable launch system ever designed in history, at a jaw-dropping pace — and CEO Elon Musk is “comfortable” it will reach orbit sometime next year. Musk made the comments — which often veered into the philosophical — at the National Academies’ first virtual joint fall meeting of the Space Studies Board and the Board on Physics and Astronomy. The talk, titled simply “SpaceX Starship Discussion,” and subsequent Q&A session gave Musk the opportunity to respond to questions from Academy members on the next-gen system’s technical and operational details.
SYDNEY/COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -A Chinese professor at the University of Copenhagen conducted genetic research with the Chinese military without disclosing the connection, the university told Reuters, in the latest example of how China's pursuit of military-civilian technology is tapping into Western academia in the strategically sensitive area of biotechnology. The professor, Guojie Zhang, is also employed by Shenzhen-based genomics giant BGI Group, which funds dozens of researchers at the university and has its European headquarters on the university's campus.
The key to helping curb greenhouse gas emissions from the agriculture industry may be hidden just beneath the surface. While in the past century farming has transformed to be faster and on a larger scale, the newfound efficiency came at a cost to the environment. Farmers extracted more nutrients from the soil than what was being replaced, and the fertilizers used to aid crop growth are responsible for one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions from global agriculture industry, according to experts.
A new quantum computer startup born from researchers at Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) called QuEra Computing said on Wednesday it raised $17 million from investors, including Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Inc. It’s the latest quantum computer hardware maker to come out of the lab at a time when funding for the nascent technology is booming. While there are various technologies for creating so-called quantum bits or qubits where the computations happen, QuEra’s qubits use neutral atoms in a vacuum chamber and use lasers to cool and control them.
Hidden parts of deep human history are being revealed by digital tools that generate new troves of data for archaeologists to analyze and preserve.Why it matters: On-the-ground excavation can be expensive, time-intensive and destructive. Digital techniques — if researchers can access them — could help to focus their search and hasten discoveries. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeArchaeology for the past 150 years has been a "hit
(Bloomberg) -- The Russian missile test that shattered a dead satellite this week highlights a growing threat of space debris just as companies such as SpaceX and Boeing Co. make plans to launch as many as 65,000 commercial spacecraft into orbit in coming years.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and B
LaylaBird / GettyHumans spend a third of their lives curled up in bed, and scientists have no idea why. The theories for why animals sleep range from energy conservation, to helping our brains store memories and new information, to being an evolved behavior that keeps us from venturing out into the dangerous night. Scientists have never been able to pinpoint which of these theories, or any others, are really the case.Turns out there might be a much smaller but no less crucial reason why living c
SpaceX's Starship spaceship and NASA's new spacesuits still need to be developed and tested, per the Office of the Inspector General's report.
The Kennedy Space Center has reinvented itself as a commercial spaceport, with NASA leasing out launch facilities to more than 90 private companies, including SpaceX, Blue Origin, and United Launch Alliance.
Biden administration says Moscow missile test in which an old satellite was blown to pieces threatens activities in space ‘for years to come.’
As COP26 made clear, action is needed to address climate change. But those actions must be well-informed, and tree rings can help with that.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC had launched a probe into claims that Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) manipulated data key to its case for its experimental Alzheimer’s drug simufilam. The report comes just two days after Cassava, in an SEC filing, revealed that “certain government agencies” had asked the Company for documentation. It wasn’t clear which agencies were inquiring or what information they sought, and Cassava did say that the requests weren’t accusations of wrongdoin