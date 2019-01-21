Lunar eclipse 2019: How to view the super blood wolf moon in the UK

Earth's shadow begins to totally obscure the view of the so-called Super Blood Wolf Moon during a total lunar eclipse - AFP

The Moon has begun turning a deep red this morning as Britain experiences its last total lunar eclipse for 10 years. The Moon began to darken at 2.35am with full eclipse beginning at 4.40am. It will be free of the Earth’s shadow by 7.49am.

It is the last chance for UK observers to see a total lunar eclipse in its entirety until 2029.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes exactly between the Sun and the Moon creating a shadow which stops solar rays reaching the lunar surface.

Spectators can expect the Moon to begin to darken slowly before turning red as it becomes completely caught in Earth’s shade.

Sometimes the eclipsed Moon is a deep red colour, almost disappearing from view, and sometimes it can be quite bright.

January’s full Moon is also known as a ‘wolf moon’, a name deriving from Native American Tribes who said wolves would howl outside villages during full moons at the beginning of the year.

What is a total lunar eclipse and how does it occur?

The eclipse will occur when the Moon is at its closest point to Earth - making it a supermoon, so it will appear 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter.

In Britain the Moon will be above the horizon throughout the eclipse, though from the extreme southeast of England the Sun will have risen as it comes to an end.

The red effect is due to Earth’s atmosphere. Without an atmosphere the Moon would appear black or even totally invisible when it was within Earth’s shadow.

But because Earth’s atmosphere extends about 50 miles up, during a total eclipse, although the Moon is in shadow, there is a ring around our planet through which the Sun’s rays still pass.

Unlike the other wavelengths the Sun's red light is scattered much less by air allowing it to travel through the atmosphere where other colours are lost. Finally it is bent by a process of refraction as it leaves the atmosphere on the opposite side, channelling it on to the Moon’s surface.

Lunar eclipses always happen at a full Moon as this is when it moves behind the Earth and into line with the Earth and Sun but most of the time no eclipse takes place because the Moon's orbit is slightly tilted so it normally passes a little above or below the Earth’s shadow.

Why does a total lunar eclipse not occur at every full moon?

A full moon occurs every 29.5 days when Earth is directly aligned between the sun and the moon. The moon's orbital path around the Earth takes place at an angle of 5 degrees to Earth's orbital plane around the sun, otherwise known as the ecliptic.

Lunar eclipses can only take place when a full moon occurs around a lunar node, the point where the two orbital planes meets.

This means total lunar eclipses do not occur as frequently because the Earth's orbit around the sun is not in the same plane as the moon's orbit around the Earth.

What is a blood moon and is it different to a total lunar eclipse?

The moon's usual bright white hue may turn a burnt red-orange colour during a total lunar eclipse because sunlight passing through the Earth's atmosphere is bent towards it.

Colours in the spectrum with shorter wavelengths are blocked and filtered away while those with longer wavelengths such as red and orange are able to pass through.