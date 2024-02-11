Lunar New Year: London welcomes Year of the Dragon
Thousands turned out on the streets of London to welcome in the Year of the Dragon at the capital's annual Lunar New Year celebrations.
A traditional parade, complete with dragons, dancers and handcrafted floats, kicked off events in central London and its Chinatown neighbourhood.
The parade culminated with performers taking to the stage in front of the National Gallery in Trafalgar Square.
The event is the biggest Lunar New Year celebration outside of Asia.
