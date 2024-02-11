Lunar New Year: London welcomes Year of the Dragon

London was treated to a blaze of red and gold throughout the day's parade and performances

Thousands turned out on the streets of London to welcome in the Year of the Dragon at the capital's annual Lunar New Year celebrations.

A traditional parade, complete with dragons, dancers and handcrafted floats, kicked off events in central London and its Chinatown neighbourhood.

The parade culminated with performers taking to the stage in front of the National Gallery in Trafalgar Square.

The event is the biggest Lunar New Year celebration outside of Asia.

The Year of the Dragon is considered one of the most powerful and auspicious years in the Chinese zodiac, symbolising strength, fortune and success

Dancers took to the streets entertaining large crowds that lined London's streets

The event's organisers said they hoped it brought everyone happiness

More than 500,000 people are expected to enjoy the day's celebrations, the organisers say

London Mayor Sadiq Khan attended the events

The theme for the 2024 celebrations is Roaring into Sustainable Prosperity and Empowering Youth

