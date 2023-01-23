Monterey Park mass shooting suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

[Source]

A man linked to the recent mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, on Saturday has been confirmed dead on Sunday afternoon.

Huu Can Tran, 72, was found dead in a white cargo van after an hours-long standoff with police at a Torrance strip mall parking lot. Investigators said he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Evidence recovered from the van reportedly linked Tran to the recent Monterey Park mass shooting and a subsequent incident at an Alhambra dance studio, where people wrestled a gun away from an armed man. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said there are “no outstanding suspects” linked to the massacre.

Ten people died and at least 10 others were injured in the shooting, which occurred at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio on West Garvey Avenue at around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, according to reports.

The venue had just hosted a Lunar New Year celebration.

Police have yet to determine a motive for the shooting. A witness claimed that the shooter was looking for his wife in the Monterey Park dance studio.

“He found his wife there, so he started to shooting everybody on the… when they dance,” the witness told KCAL News. “He just come and then hold the gun and started shoot. I just saw him to shoot, to hold the gun, so I run and I heard [gunshots]. ... And I hide myself.”

Records show Tran had been living at the Lakes at Hemet West. The mobile home park describes itself as “a 55+ active living community,” as per the Los Angeles Times.

“I still have questions in my mind, which is, what was the motive for this shooter? Did he have a mental illness? Was he a domestic violence abuser? How did he get these guns, and was it through legal means? Well, those questions will have to be answered in the future,” said U.S. Rep. Judy Chu (D-Monterey Park) during a news conference on Sunday night.

The population of Monterey Park, located around 7 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, is 65.1% "Asian alone," according to census data. The city is known to host regular Lunar New Year celebrations.

“Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the Lunar New Year. Instead, they were the victims of a horrific and heartless act of gun violence,” Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted.

Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the Lunar New Year. Instead, they were the victims of a horrific and heartless act of gun violence. Our hearts mourn as we learn more about the devastating acts of last night. We are monitoring the situation closely. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 22, 2023

