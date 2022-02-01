A Lunar New Year, in North Korea

In this article:
  • Kim Jong-il
    Kim Jong-il
    General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (1941-2011)
  • Kim Il-sung
    Founder of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (1912-1994)

North Koreans pay tribute to the country's former leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il by laying flowers at the foot of their statues in the capital Pyongyang, which is covered with a thick blanket of snow this Lunar New Year.

