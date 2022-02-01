A Lunar New Year, in North Korea
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Kim Jong-ilGeneral Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (1941-2011)
- Kim Il-sungFounder of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (1912-1994)
North Koreans pay tribute to the country's former leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il by laying flowers at the foot of their statues in the capital Pyongyang, which is covered with a thick blanket of snow this Lunar New Year.