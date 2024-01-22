Lunar Satellite Shoots Lasers to a Moon Lander for the First Time



The camera aboard NASA’s LRO took this picture of ISRO’s Vikram Lander.

NASA’s diligent lunar orbiter transmitted a laser beam to a dome-shaped aluminum device the size of a billiard ball on India’s Vikram lander, pinging its location on the Moon. This laser-enabled technique could one day help NASA astronauts find their way on the lunar surface.



The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) pointed its laser altimeter instrument, called LOLA, toward a tiny retroreflector on Vikram, the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) lunar lander, on December 12, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET. The pair of lunar missions were 62 miles apart (100 kilometers) when the orbiter registered light that had bounced back from the NASA retroreflector aboard Vikram, the space agency recently announced.

Photo: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

LOLA, the altimeter on board NASA’s LRO, has primarily been used to map the Moon’s topography in preparation for future missions to the surface of the Moon. It dispatches five laser beams toward the Moon and measures how long it takes each one to bounce back, but there are large gaps between the beams which makes it less likely that the laser pulse will come into contact with a retroreflector on the lunar surface as the spacecraft orbits the Moon. It took the altimeter eight attempts to contact Vikram’s retroreflector, according to NASA.

“We would like LOLA to point to this Oreo-sized target and hit it every time, which is hard,” Daniel Cremons, a scientist at NASA Goddard, said in a statement. Keep practicing, LOLA. You got this!

